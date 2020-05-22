UM to lay off, furlough some employees amid pandemic

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami plans to lay off and furlough some employees due to the financial strains stemming from COVID-19.

In a letter to staff on Friday, the school’s president said layoffs will begin in June with furloughs to follow.

In April, the university implemented a hiring freeze, postponed pay raises and delayed construction projects, among other measures.

The school’s president said that wasn’t enough, and the affected employees have been notified.

Furloughed employees will continue to receive their employee benefits, according to the letter.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.