CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - University of Miami students are starting their first two weeks of spring semester classes online on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Once in person classes resume on Jan. 31, students must provide a negative COVID-19 test.

They will also be required to be vaccinated and boosted or test twice a week.

