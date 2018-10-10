UM investigates racist rant shared on social media

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A racist rant shared on social media has prompted an investigation at a South Florida university.

The video, which has been circulating around various social media channels, shows what may be a University of Miami student hurling the N-word and making remarks about slavery.

“What’s the [expletive] name on the top poster,” the person in the video is heard saying as he records a Muhammad Ali poster. “This is what [expletive] are when their plantation master beats them.”

The video was posted by a Snapchat user by the name of DaRealDealSaahil and shared on Twitter where the caption suggests he may be a student at UM.

“Saahil Chowdlhury who attends @univmiami ! twitter do your thing … WATCH THE SECOND VIDEO TO SEE HIS FACE!!!” the Twitter caption read.

Students at the school reacted to the hateful comments.

“That’s really hateful. It’s really disgusting, to be honest,” UM freshman Luke Archer said. “I don’t think this is an accurate representation of anyone at UM.”

“Offensive and disrespectful,” said UM junior Maddie Parente. “I don’t know why they would say that in the first place, yet alone post it.”

“It was a pretty offensive video,” UM junior McKinly Brown added. “It is what it is, you know, you have to reap what you sow and deal with the consequences of your actions.”

The university released a letter to all students, assuring them any student found violating the rules of the school “will be held accountable in accordance with the procedures set forth in the handbook.” The letter goes on to state, “we do not tolerate bias of any kind at the University of Miami and remain committed to providing a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment to every member of the university community.”

University of Miami administrators were made aware of a racially biased video recently shared on social media. The incident is being investigated and any individual(s) found to have violated our policies will be held accountable. Read more: https://t.co/zzZCd0h02b — University of Miami (@univmiami) October 8, 2018

In a media statement, the school could not confirm if the person in the video is a student at UM.

