Ultra terminates license with City of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Ultra Music Festival will not be returning to the City of Miami.

Festival organizers have announced that they have terminated their license with the City of Miami.

A letter to our fans… pic.twitter.com/m0DkoUWdBU — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) May 8, 2019

“We have voluntarily terminated our City of Miami license and thank them for being part of our story for the last two decades,” organizers wrote in a letter posted to Twitter.

Organizers said they are now finalizing a new location that will serve as a permanent home for the festival.

Ultra organizers said additional details about the next event will come soon.

