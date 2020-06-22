Ultimate Gamer hosts 3-day gaming event in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and it’s played while sitting in a chair — competitive video games.

This weekend, a gamer’s paradise came to South Florida.

Every industry seems to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but not this one.

It’s fair to say video games are having a moment right now.

“I wasn’t really into gaming, then I came into Ultimate Gamer and it really introduced me into, like, the world of gaming,” said gamer Eva Pozo. “I’m really thankful for that, so that’s what I would tell them. If you want to get into gaming, this is the place to be.

The gaming industry is about community, and thanks to the guys of Ultimate Gamer, they are making sure to capitalize by bringing their billions of fans together.

“If you’re a gamer, there are 3 billion of us in the world,” said CEO of Ultimate Gamer Steve Suarez. “Register at ultimategamer.com and become part of our community.”

Over the weekend, Ultimate Gamer hosted a three-day studio experience at Champions Bar in Doral.

The event gave those who are interested in joining the phenomenon a behind the scenes look at what the sport of gaming is all about.

“The concept behind Ultimate Game is testing the gamers on all the different genres of gaming. We’ve played Fortnite, we’ve played FIFA, we’ve played Madden, Super Smash Brothers,” said Suarez. “The tournament has been happening all weekend long.”

From commentators doing play-by-play to hosting, the three-day event allowed spectators to game with friends and celebrities and witness the pro-gamers compete, while hanging out in the Ultimate Gamers Lounges.

“We’ve had influencers and celebrities talking about life outside of gaming and what drives them,” said Suarez.

This concept also is the ultimate outlet, especially for those participants who enjoy the team-like concept.

“It’s kind of a thrill to be able to have the team together, and you guys are all strategizing before the event, instead of texting each other and messaging each other,” said gamer Peter Koromvokis.

“You beat them online, it’s quiet, it’s just you in your room,” said Henry Caballero. “Out here you got the crowd, you got the guys yelling.”

