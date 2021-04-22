Uber partners with Miami-Dade to offer free round-trip rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites

MIAMI (WSVN) - Uber has partnered with Miami-Dade County and the United Way to help get people vaccinated.

The company will offer more than 20,000 round-trip rides to the county’s vaccine sites at Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and the Homestead Sports Complex.

Uber is now part of the Miami-Dade pre-registration process, so residents with limited transportation options can sign up for both doses and a ride to the vaccination site at the same time.

