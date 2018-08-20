Uber driver OK after car shot at in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for the person or people who opened fire on an Uber driver in Northwest Miami-Dade, leaving the victim shaken but not hurt and his car riddled with bullet holes.

Officials said the vehicle was shot up in the area of Northwest 81st Street and 10th Avenue, just outside the City of Miami, at around 10 p.m., Monday.

“I was driving home. I passed by a man who took out his gun and started shooting my car without a motive,” said the driver, Luis Carlos Fernandez, speaking through a translator.

Officials said the shooting took place near a school and a Miami-Dade Police station.

The victim pulled up to a Chevron gas station located east of Interstate 95, along Northwest 79th Street in Miami, where he called police.

Surveillance video captured the driver pulling into the gas station behind a Miami Police cruiser.

The security footage goes on to show Fernandez speaking with a police officer.

7News cameras captured a bullet hole in the rear driver’s side door, as investigators interviewed the driver.

Fernandez said five shots were fired in total.

Officials are now searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

