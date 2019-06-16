U.S. Rep. Shevrin Jones teams up with Farm Share, Fathers MIA to distribute free food

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Some volunteers in South Florida decided to celebrate Father’s Day weekend in a different way.

U.S. Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-Fla. teamed up with Farm Share and Fathers MIA to distribute free food, Saturday.

The volunteers gave out fresh fruit and vegetables at County Line Worship Center on Southwest 41st Street, near 40th Avenue.

Volunteers said giving out the food was a humbling experience.

