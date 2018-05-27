U.S. Air Force airman surprises sister during graduation in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — An eighth grade graduate was surprised by the return of her soldier brother during a graduation ceremony in Tampa.

Joel Jaramillo, an airman in the U.S. Air Force, returned from basic training just in time to watch his sister walk across the stage.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house once Jaramillo made his presence known.

“He told me he wasn’t coming and he told me that he got denied,” said Mayah Jaramillo, the airman’s sister. “I was like, ‘Oh, OK,’ so I was like, ‘Why did you do that?’ So I slapped him.”

Jaramillo’s sister gave him a hug and a little shove when they reunited.

It turns out Jaramillo’s father was also in the dark about the surprise return.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.