SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is speaking out after the driver of a U-Haul truck sideswiped her SUV while she parked at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade with her baby, then took off.

Surveillance video captured the truck hitting Sandra Rodriguez’s parked SUV at the Shell station located at 11695 SW 88th St., Friday.

Rodriguez spoke with 7News about the gas station scare on Saturday.

The victim said she was filling up her tank and was sitting inside her vehicle with her toddler son when she first saw the U-Haul truck.

“This guy came with a big U-Haul truck, just in front of me, and I started like honking for him to stop, because I thought that he was very close to my car, and he wouldn’t stop,” she said. “He saw me, and he continued around my car, and he completely crashed my car. I was inside with my 1-year-old.”

The victim said the driver then fled from the scene. Now she’s asking for the public’s help to identify the man who endangered her and her son.

“It was very scary, because he wouldn’t stop, and then he just left,” she said. “He left the scene.”

The crash left her unable to go to work, which is where she was heading at the time.

7News cameras captured a closer look at the damage to the side of Rodriguez’s vehicle.

Now, she wants the driver of the truck to come forward.

“You have to be responsible for the things you do. You cannot just do that, you know,” said Rodriguez. “You could hurt someone. What if I was stepping out of my car? He could have killed me.”

Fortunately, both Rodriguez and her son are OK.

As for her vehicle, it’s not working, so she’s currently without a car.

“I need my car every day to go to work, to do everyday things, and this person, he just disappeared,” she said. “That’s not the right way to do things.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

