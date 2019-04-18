Two women steal cognac, attempt to stab liquor store employee in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women were taken into custody after they allegedly stole cognac bottles and attempted to stab an employee at a liquor store in Doral.

According to police, the duo walked into Doral Liquor Mart, located in the area of Northwest 74th Street and 107th Avenue, just after 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Kymbreana Johnson, 25, and Shamiece Johnson, 26, were said to be accompanied by two children when they entered.

Surveillance video captured the moment one of the women placed two bottles of cognac inside her purse.

The bottles were valued at $100 each.

Officials said Kymbreana Johnson and Shamiece Johnson left the store and headed back to their vehicle when the employee confronted the women and was able to retrieve one of the bottles.

The employee continued to follow the women to their car when he said Kymbreana Johnson pulled a knife from the back seat of the car and attempted to stab him before fleeing the scene.

Doral Police sent out a county-wide Be On The Look Out for the women and their vehicle.

Miami Police located the pair and notified Doral Police.

They were both arrested and charged with armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

