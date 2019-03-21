Two additional victims come forward with rape allegations against gym teacher

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two additional victims have come forward claiming their former gym teacher sexually assaulted them.

Wendell Nibbs was ordered to be held without bond in court on Thursday morning, facing additional sexual assault charges.

He was arrested on Nov. 30, 2017 and charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child 12 years of age or older but less than 18.

Since the initial arrest, two additional alleged victims have come forward. One has claimed that Nibbs is the father to her child.

Nibbs worked at Brownsville Middle School as a physical education teacher where the alleged sexual assaults took place.

The parents of the teen who first claimed assault by the gym teacher filed a lawsuit in January against the Miami-Dade School Board saying school leaders failed to protect their daughter after allegations were made against Nibbs before she came forward.

He was previously on house arrest, but police arrested him again on Wednesday and took him to jail.

