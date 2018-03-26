Two accused of stealing teddy bears, plaques from Stoneman Douglas memorial site

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people accused of stealing stuffed toys and other items from the memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday night.

Witnesses said they spotted the pair taking items from the large memorial site by the Parkland high school. A BSO deputy reportedly found teddy bears, plaques and pin wheels that had been placed by the fence outside the school in the backseat of their car.

BSO arrested 37-year-old Michael Kennedy and 40-year-old Kara O’Neil, charging them each with one count of disfiguring a tomb or monument, a third-degree felony.

When Kennedy argued in court that the memorial outside the school is neither a tomb nor monument, the judge disagreed, saying the state’s statute also protects a memorial for the dead or burial artifacts, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Kennedy and O’Neil are each being held on $1,000 bond.

