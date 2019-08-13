Turnpike lanes reopen in Hollywood after car carrier fire

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Southbound lanes along Florida’s Turnpike have reopened just before the Hollywood Boulevard exit after firefighters put out a car carrier fire.

Hollywood Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene just before 12 p.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene as firefighters worked to put out the flames coming from several vehicles on the bed of the truck.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic delays stretched all the way back to Griffin Road.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.