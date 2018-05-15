Trump supporter claims he was harassed at Dadeland Cheesecake Factory for wearing MAGA hat

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Cheesecake Factory is investigating after a Trump supporter claims he was harassed at a local Cheesecake Factory for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

According to the Daily Wire, 22-year-old Eugenior Joseph was eating at the Cheesecake Factory in Dadeland Mall with his girlfriend’s family on Sunday when he was reportedly confronted by several employees.

Joseph claims the group of employees surrounded him and commented on his hat, which carries the phrase used by President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.

EXCLUSIVE: Cheesecake Factory Employees Attack Black Man For Wearing MAGA Hat https://t.co/m6HvEICTD6 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 15, 2018

Joseph reportedly told the Daily Wire that some of the employees even tried to intimidate him.

The restaurant chain later issued a statement saying that, upon learning of the incident, they immediately apologized to Joseph and that the individuals involved were suspended, pending the results of an internal investigation.

No guest should ever feel unwelcome in one of our restaurants and we are taking this matter very seriously. Upon learning of this incident, we immediately apologized to the guests in person. The individuals involved have been suspended pending the results of our investigation. — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) May 15, 2018

