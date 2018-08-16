Truck crash, fire shuts down Florida Turnpike in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A box truck crashed and went up in flames on the Florida’s Turnpike Thursday morning, causing the highway to shut down for hours.

The crash and fire took place just after 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Golden Glades Interchange in North Miami-Dade.

The fire shut down all lanes of traffic as firefighters cut a hole in the cargo area of the truck to extinguish all of the flames.

One person was injured and taken to Aventura Hospital.

Traffic has since reopened in the area.

