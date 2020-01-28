Trial set to begin for MDPD sergeant who allegedly roughed up arrested teen

MIAMI (WSVN) - Opening statements are set to begin in the case against a Miami-Dade Police sergeant who was allegedly caught on camera roughly arresting a teenager.

Police Sgt. Manuel Reguiero appeared in a Miami courtroom on Tuesday morning.

Reguiero and Officer Alexander Gonzalez both face criminal charges stemming from surveillance video of a 2018 arrest that appears to show Reguiero slapping then 18-year-old Bryan Crespo while he was handcuffed.

Reguiero, a 20-year veteran, faces one count of battery.

His lawyers claim the strike was self-defense, while prosecutors said it was excessive force.

C. Michael Cornely, Reguiero’s attorney, previously released a statement to 7News that read in part, “The charge is over reach by the State Attorney’s Office. The suspect was about to spit on him, and we believe it is a right of self defense.”

The surveillance video is expected to be played for the jury.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.