MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Thursday is one of the biggest travel days of the holiday season.

‘Tis the season for all things holiday travel as thousands of South Floridians are set to pack their bags and their patience to make it to their holiday destinations.

Miami International Airport expects an average of 156,000 travelers per day, during the 17-day stretch. The airport ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to the busiest airports on the week of Christmas.

One passenger, Michele Lancelot, is traveling with her family of five to Dallas.

“We had to get up extra early, our flight is at 7. We left our house at 4 o’clock just to make sure we weren’t going to have problems with parking. So far it’s been pretty seamless,” she said.​

Passengers will need patience, as Jermaine Lewis knows all too well, after missing his flight to Connecticut to see family out of state. Aside from his slight holiday delay, pandemic travel is also on the top of his mind.

“It’s a bit scary, but once you sanitize and keep your mask on and social distance, if you can, I think we’re gonna be all right,” he said.

And it’s off to Vegas for Natalie Lopez but no casinos, as she looks to return to a sense of normalcy this holiday.

“Spending time with family, being able to travel given every circumstance that we have, so I’m very excited,” she said.

“We’re vaccinated, wearing our mask on the plane like we’re supposed to, and we’ll just be careful, but we also wanna enjoy our family,” said Lancelot.

Airport officials advise those on domestic flights to arrive three hours early, and those on international flights to arrive three and a half hours early.

“It’s very crowded,” said traveler Sunil Hani. “This line looks like it’s gonna take three hours, bro. I’m not gonna make it.”

He said he has a plan B if he misses his flight to St. Kitts.

“I’ll go back to the hotel and party,” Hani said.

In addition to making their flights, some passengers had other things on their wishlist.

“Be courteous, be kind, it’s the holidays,” Lopez said. “Understand what people are going through and just go with the flow.”

“Realize that life is short, so do your best to survive and just take it one step at a time,” said traveler Nateisha Campbell.

The mask mandate at airports will remain in place until March 18, 2022.

