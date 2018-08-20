Tractor trailer damaged by fire blocks 1 lane on southbound U.S. 27 at Griffin Road

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck tractor trailer that had caught fire is causing traffic concerns on U.S. 27.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Griffin Road, Monday afternoon.

The truck was carrying a load of recyclable materials when smoke was seen coming from the cargo area.

Firefighters had to use foam to extinguish the flames.

One southbound lane is closed at Griffin Road while crews work to clear the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

