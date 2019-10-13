Town Center in Boca Raton on lockdown due to reports of shooting; 1 hospitalized

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Town Center at Boca Raton has been placed on lockdown following reports of a shooting, but police said there is no active shooter at the mall.

Rescue crews have transported one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound, officials said.

Boca Raton Police officers have responded to a report of shots fired at the mall located along the 6000 block of Glades Road just after 3 p.m., Sunday.

There is no active shooter at this time at Town Center Mall. @bocapolice responded to a report of shots fired and is currently conducting a search of the mall. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019

They have not confirmed if there are any victims involved, but police said they are working an “active incident” at the mall.

According to The Palm Beach Post, one person has been shot. However, police have not confirmed this report.

BREAKING- @ATFMiami is enroute to the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton to provide assistance on a reported active shooter. For the latest updates and info, please follow @BocaPolice pic.twitter.com/gqSZXgmIRi — ATF Miami (@ATFMiami) October 13, 2019

Security officials with the mall have advised all those inside to stay in the stores until officers are able to evacuate them.

Cellphone video taken by Rachel Cohn outside of the mall shows several armed officers walking inside while shoppers head in the opposite direction.

Swat Team going in for active shooter #bocaraton pic.twitter.com/bttJQsKLpA — Rachel Cohn (@umdontbejelly) October 13, 2019

More police and this SWAT tank just rolled up to the Boca Town Center Mall. They’re going in, store by store, guns drawn. Still no official update on situation, this is just what we are seeing.@wsvn pic.twitter.com/atTjuXG2Hz — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) October 13, 2019

Paramedics have transported the injured victim to Delray Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The patient’s condition is unknown.

Just after 4:30 p.m., a SWAT official used a loudspeaker to tell someone, “Come out with your hands up.”

BREAKING: We just heard SWAT teams over loud speaking tell someone to “come out with your hands up.” More heavily armed officers cornering this area of the Boca Town Center Mall @wsvn pic.twitter.com/4uxP4BL3Jm — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) October 13, 2019

Now Delray Beach SWAT units on scene here. Same corner where police were heard over loud speaker telling someone to come out with their hands up @wsvn pic.twitter.com/KjFz90yL5Y — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) October 13, 2019

Multiple other agencies, like Delray Beach Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, have also responded to the scene/

