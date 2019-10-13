Town Center in Boca Raton on lockdown due to reports of shooting; 1 hospitalized

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Town Center at Boca Raton has been placed on lockdown following reports of a shooting, but police said there is no active shooter at the mall.
Rescue crews have transported one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound, officials said.
Boca Raton Police officers have responded to a report of shots fired at the mall located along the 6000 block of Glades Road just after 3 p.m., Sunday.
They have not confirmed if there are any victims involved, but police said they are working an “active incident” at the mall.
According to The Palm Beach Post, one person has been shot. However, police have not confirmed this report.
Security officials with the mall have advised all those inside to stay in the stores until officers are able to evacuate them.
Cellphone video taken by Rachel Cohn outside of the mall shows several armed officers walking inside while shoppers head in the opposite direction.
Paramedics have transported the injured victim to Delray Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The patient’s condition is unknown.
Just after 4:30 p.m., a SWAT official used a loudspeaker to tell someone, “Come out with your hands up.”
Multiple other agencies, like Delray Beach Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, have also responded to the scene/
