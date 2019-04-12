Tortuga Music Festival underway on Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of South Florida’s biggest music festivals is underway as the Tortuga Music Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The three-day festival combines music, sun and sand for its attendees.

“Love country music, you know, beach, can’t go wrong,” a festival attendee said.

Some big names, like Kenny Chesney, will perform on the festival’s stages over the weekend.

Even if attendees do not like country music, there’s other genres of music available at the festival.

“I know Sheryl Crow and Flo Rida the most. I know it’s a country concert,” a festival goer said.

Fans come from all over for the annual festival.

One attendee told 7News she came from Brooklyn to attend this year’s festival.

For some, it’s the first time they have attended the festival, and they are already making plans for next year.

“I’ll be back next year, absolutely. It doesn’t get any better than this,” another attendee said.

The weather for the three-day festival looks picture perfect, and while the crowds are not bad yet, it’s early.

“It’s packed. It’s gonna be slammed come Sunday for sure,” another festival goer said.

General admission tickets are still available on Tortuga’s website.

The three-day festival will conclude on Sunday.

