Tortoise hurt during Hurricane Michael makes slow recovery in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tortoise hurt during Hurricane Michael is on a slow road to recovery in South Florida.

The 55-pound reptile was brought to the South Florida Wildlife Center after being found by rescue crews near hard hit Mexico Beach in the Florida Panhandle.

The tortoise is being treated for a cracked shell, and if nobody claims him once he’s healed, there are plans to send him to an animal sanctuary in Texas.

