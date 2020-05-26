Torrential rain causes canal in Virginia Gardens to overflow, flooding streets, affecting homes

VIRGINIA GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Torrential downpours throughout South Florida caused a canal in Virginia Gardens to overflow, leading one driver to partially fall into the canal due to the flooded streets.

Joshua Santos said he has lived in the area his entire life, but he has never seen the area flood like it did on Tuesday.

“It was bad,” he said.

The heavy rains caused the canal along Ludlum Drive to crest, sending several feet of water into nearby roads. Several streets near LaFayette Drive and Northwest 67th Avenue were blocked off due to the floodwater.

Officials said around 50 homes were affected.

A car went into the canal, but Santos and his father pulled the vehicle out before the situation worsened.

“Pulled them out maybe to about here in the middle of the street, and we ended up pushing them to the trees,” Santos said.

Following the heavy rain, some streets in nearby Miami Springs and in Virginia Gardens looked like rivers, and some residents had to wade in water well above their ankles to get home.

As residents wait for the water to recede, Virginia Gardens Mayor Spencer Deno said he wants to know why the canal overflowed.

“Right in the middle of this mess, we were at low tide, so that’s why I’m very baffled right now, and hopefully, we’ll get some answers here soon,” Deno said. “There was a Miami-Dade County official out here a few minutes ago, and he was checking for obstructions in the Ludlum going up the Miami River, and he confirmed that there were no obstructions, so we’re just hoping that the forward pump station kicks some of this water out.”

Deno said he will be working with the county to figure out if they can avoid the flooding from occurring in the future.

