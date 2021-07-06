MIAMI (WSVN) - Stalled cars and toppled trees were seen in South Florida even though the area was spared from a direct hit from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Early Tuesday morning, two men could be seen pushing a stalled-out Dodge Challenger in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

In Coral Gables, a tree came crashing down onto a car.

“We still have to watch out for gusty winds with these passing showers and thunderstorms,” said Robert Molleda with the National Weather Service.

Fortunately for South Florida, Elsa’s feeder bands left just heavy rain and rough surf.

The winds however were strong enough to produce a flying projectile: a chair in Sunny Isles Beach.

“I noticed the chair fall from that building over here, and the chair flew off and fell onto the pool deck below,” said resident David Vergel.

Vergel had already cleared his seventh-floor balcony of furniture in anticipation of Elsa.

“Just in case, so nothing falls over and injures someone, just to be safe,” he said.

But someone in a nearby building was perhaps not as safety-minded. When Vergel spotted the chair, he grabbed his cellphone and recorded the piece of furniture as it hurtled to the ground below.

His video showed a woman in that area just seconds before.

“It’s important that Floridians don’t focus necessarily on the cone as we know impacts are expected well outside of the area of the cone,” said Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez. “The storm will likely be lopsided with most of the rainfall to the east of the center of the storm.”

