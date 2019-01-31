Toddler hospitalized after NE Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler has been taken to the hospital after the victim was shot in the abdomen inside a Northeast Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the shooting along the 1400 block of Northeast 202nd Street, at around 7:45 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said one of the rounds struck the 2-year-old, who was taken to Aventura Hospital by family. Rescue crews then transported the young patient to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Tonight, @MiamiDadePD is handling the shooting of a 2 year old toddler. This senseless gun violence is not acceptable. All hands-on-deck as we try to solve this heinous crime. If you have information, please call #MDPD or @CrimeStopper305 — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) February 1, 2019

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

