Toddler found dead in van outside Oakland Park day care

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a toddler was found dead inside a van outside of an Oakland Park day care center.

BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at Ceressa’s Enrichment and Empowerment Academy, along the 3100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, Monday afternoon.

According to fire officials, a 2-year-old child was found dead inside a white Ford van.

According to health experts, a child’s body can heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s, which can cause major organs to begin to shut down.

Parents like Ranesha McPhee left their jobs to come pick up their children from the day care.

“I’m still on the clock,” McPhee said. “I had to run over here to get him because I was trying to figure out what’s going on, so when I called the day care, she was like, ‘Send somebody over here to get your kid immediately,’ so I just ran out of the job and came straight over here. I just want to get my kids. That’s all I want: is my kids from the day care.”

The day care was last inspected in April, and they were found in compliance of all requirements, including transportation.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where cruisers and fire rescue units could be seen outside of the pre-school.

Aerial footage also showed a yellow tarp covering the right side and the windshield of the van parked outside of the school.

Investigators could also be seen walking around the scene and focusing their attention on the van.

Kysha Johnson, who lives nearby, was left wondering how someone could leave a child inside the van.

“Who’s not counting these children? How can you tell a parent that now I’m responsible for your child’s death? I can’t. I can’t. That’s just … it’s disheartening. Definitely,” she said.

Temperatures in the area were reported in the low 90s.

Parents who have children inside the day care can pick up their child at the Oakland Park Fire Station at Northwest 39th Street and 21st Avenue.

It remains unclear if the child’s parents have been notified of the death.

The incident remains under active investigation.

