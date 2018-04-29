FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people in Broward County laced up their sneakers and headed to Fort Lauderdale to take a stand against drunk driving.

The eighth annual Walk Like MADD took place at Huizenga Park on Sunday. Participants in a walk or a 5K took strides in the ongoing fright against driving under the influence.

“Today thousands of people ran and walked to save lives in our county, supporting Mothers Against Drunk Driving,” said Walk Like MADD founder Heather Geronemus.

The event, which also took place in more than 90 cities around the U.S., included activities for children, an award ceremony, live performances and educational booths.

“Drunk driving is still the number one killer on our roadways, and thousands of people joined together with the victims of drunk driving to take the steps that we need for no more victims of drunk driving,” said Geronemus.

Since 2011, Walk Like MADD has raised over $1 million for the community in hopes of saving lives and to support victims of drunk driving.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.