FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of runners laced up their sneakers and headed to Fort Lauderdale to take part in a major endurance test.

The weather was picture perfect for the A1A Marathon and Half Marathon, Sunday.

The course took runners across the city, ending along Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The annual race attracts runners from across the country and other parts of the world.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.