Thousands take part in 14th Florida AIDS Walk in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people laced up their sneakers and headed to Fort Lauderdale to take part in the 14th annual Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival.

The event, held Saturday at South Beach Park, aims to raise awareness and funds for HIV and AIDS services throughout South Florida.

It kicked off with a 5K walk, followed by live musical performances with Shaggy and Big Freedia.

The organization annually raises more than $1 million each year.

“Spreading HIV is preventable. Getting tested is not scary,” said Mark Angle, director of development at Broward House. “The more you know, the more you get tested, the better off you and all the people in your world will be.”

Proceeds from AIDS Walk will go toward research and charities that provide HIV and AIDS services to people who cannot afford them.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.