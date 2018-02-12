Thousands of flower boxes arrive at MIA for Valentine’s Day

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Millions of flowers have arrived at Miami International Airport in time for Valentine’s Day.

UPS is moving and processing the thousands of flower boxes brought on their aircraft from several countries in Latin America.

Once the flowers get to MIA, they are quickly stored in a refrigerated warehouse the size of five basketball courts.

“It’s a period of three weeks where we ramp up to make sure that our customers are happy with the Valentine’s gifts,” said Air Cargo marketing manager Frank Diaz. “The majority of these are flowers.”

UPS said they expect to process about 88 million flowers this year.

The company has implemented 54 additional flights for the high demand.

