Thieves hit Miami cellphone repair store twice

MIAMI (WSVN) - A cellphone repair store in Miami was targeted by crooks twice within a few months.

The store manager at Cellulars C2Go Repair Center said a man walked in and pretended to be interested in purchasing a cellphone.

However, moments later, he ran off with the stolen phone in-hand. This incident, which was caught on surveillance, happened on Thursday.

Officials said the store, located at Northwest 20th Avenue and 20th Street, was also targeted back on Aug. 30.

Cameras rolled in that incident as three men smashed a glass display and stole nearly $3,000 worth of electronics.

Police believe the crooks used a saw-like tool to cut through the lock and break in through a back door.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.