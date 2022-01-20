SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for thieves who busted locks and stole tens of thousands of dollars in valuables from dozens of storage units in Southwest Miami-Dade, including more than 200 pairs of expensive footwear.

Unit after unit now sits empty after thieves hit the CubeSmart facility on Southwest 75th Avenue near Bird Road.

Victims who asked to remain anonymous addressed the break-in on Wednesday.

“These people knew what to get,” said one victim.

One man said he’s out $100,000 worth of sneakers.

They victims said that management told them the crooks showed up around midnight on Tuesday and spent hours taking what they wanted.

The man whose sneakers were stolen he had more than 300 collectible pairs in his unit.

“They only left like 80 shoes,” he said.

The victim said the crooks stole the most expensive pairs.

“They specifically went for all the good stuff,” he said.

Cellphone video provided by one of the victims shows how their storage unit was left damaged and empty.

“They went ahead and just popped this entire thing off,” a victim is heard saying in the vide.

Another victim said he was one of the lucky ones. His lock was broken, but nothing was taken from his unit. He doesn’t think that was the case for his neighbors

Both victims said they’re frustrated and feel there is a lack of security at the facility.

“It was way too easy for a group of criminals to come in and spend as long as they did,” said one of the victims.

To make matters worse, the victims said, they were not notified of what happened until they showed up for totally different reasons.

“I found out because yesterday I stopped by to pick up four shoes I have to send out today, and I saw that tape,” said one of the victims.

“You never think they’re gonna break into it,” said one victim.

The victim who lost his sneaker collection said that after this burglary, he’s decided he’s done with what he considered a passion project.

“I’m just going to sell what I have left over,” he said.

The other victim says he’s just done with this facility.

“I already got another storage unit in town that is much more secure,” he said.

The staff at the CubeSmart location where the thefts took place directed 7News to a corporate contact. As of late Wednesday night, they have not replied to a request for comment.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating this case.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

