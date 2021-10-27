PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer Scot Peterson is facing criminal charges but in a media conference held on Wednesday morning, he doubled down on his defense.

In the conference, for the first time, Peterson gave his entire account of what happened on Feb. 14, 2018.

Seventeen victims lost their lives that day.

Peterson, along with his attorney, claimed there was no way for him to know that there was an active shooter in the school’s 1200 building.

He said that he responded to a call about a firecracker on campus.

When he arrived at the building, that is when he said he heard two to three shots.

It was at that moment, according to Peterson, that he believed there could have been a sniper.

He then said there were bogus reports of shots fired on the football field and at a nearby school, so that is when he said he took a tactical position.

Peterson said he was with other officers: Coral Springs Police officers and other Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

He said he placed the school on lockdown and ordered a perimeter.

Peterson’s attorney claims former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel agreed Peterson followed his training on that day.

According to the deposition Israel gave back in August, there could have been confusion between the two police departments not communicating real-time intel due to them being on different radio channels.

Israel admitted there were many colossal failures that day.

“We were doing the best, every deputy on that scene was doing the best that we could at that moment, in the chaotic moments at the beginning with those shots being fired,” said Peterson. “There is no way in hell that I would sit there and allow those kids to die with me being next to another building and sitting there. No way. Anybody who knows me will tell you that’s not deputy Peterson. That’s not deputy Peterson, never. I feel for those families, those kids who were shot, who were injured, the ones who were killed and they don’t know the truth. These families have not learned the truth of what happened on that day.”

Peterson said his truth is that he did not know where those shots were fired from at the time.

He faces criminal charges.

Israel was asked if he believed Peterson should be facing charges to which he replied “no.”

