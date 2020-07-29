Tests conduced on Broward County voting machines

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Voting machines set to be used in Broward County for the upcoming election are being tested.

On Wednesday morning, Logic and Accuracy Testing was conducted on the voting equipment that will be used for Vote-By-Mail ballots and in-person voting during the Primary Election.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonacci explained how the testing is conducted.

“As you see behind me, there are tabulation machines that you see at in-person voting, and each of these tabulation machines will be tested for accuracy,” said Antonacci. “A predetermined deck of ballots will be placed in each machine to determine whether or not the machine counts each bubble as it appears on the test deck.”

Members of the general public were welcomed to attend the event at the Voting Equipment Center in Lauderhill and watch the tests being performed.

The test is required by law and designed to test the accuracy and reliability of the equipment.

An increase of Vote-By-Mail ballots is expected in the upcoming election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

