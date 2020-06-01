Teen, volunteers hand out goodie bags, letters to Miami-Dade sanitation workers

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teenager has handed out 100 goodie bags and thank you letters to Miami-Dade County’s sanitation employees.

Zoe Terry, 13, and her organization, Zoe’s Dolls, handed out the snacks and encouraging notes at the Miami-Dade Sanitation Department, near Northwest 87th Avenue and 58th Street, in Doral.

Zoe said she got as many people as she could to pitch in and help write the inspiring messages.

“The community wrote, some people from school wrote, community people wrote, kids wrote, a whole bunch of people wrote to just show our appreciation,” she said.

Volunteers also helped Zoe distribute the items to the sanitation employees.

