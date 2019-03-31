Teen skateboarder fatally hit by truck in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a truck in Fort Lauderdale, leading to the closure of a roadway.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the teen was riding a skateboard on Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard when a truck backed into him, just after 8:30 p.m., Sunday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have shut down Northwest Ninth Avenue in both directions between Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 12th Street as they continue to investigate.

