NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager who went missing out of North Lauderdale has been found safe.

Coconut Creek Police announced Dimitri Roberts, 16, has been reunited with his family.

Officers found Dimitri in Fort Lauderdale early this morning [November 11]. He was okay. Officers reunited him with a family member. — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) November 11, 2021

Roberts was last seen Wednesday afternoon at Coconut Creek High School.

The teen is on the autism spectrum.

