Teen injured in Brownsville shooting dies from his injuries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager who was injured in a triple shooting in Brownsville has succumbed to his injuries.

Wrollan Foulkes, 15, died Friday after police said a gunman opened fire at him and two other teens, Monday night.

The shooting happened in Brownsville near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 51st Street.

The other teens injured in the shooting are expected to survive.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

