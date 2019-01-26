Teen in custody after attempted break-in at Coral Gables home

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have captured a teenage boy after, they said, he broke down the door of a home in Coral Gables, then took off running when the homeowner confronted him with a gun.

Coral Gables Police responded to calls of shots fired along the 4900 block of Orduna Drive, the upscale community where, officials said, the attempted burglary took place, Saturday morning.

The homeowner said the subject knocked on his door, and when he didn’t answer, the would-be intruder left.

However, a short time later, the victim said, the teen returned, but this time he broke down the front door.

The teen then came face-to-face with the homeowner, who pointed a gun at him.

“He confronted the subject, fired several shots at the subject as he fled on foot to a vehicle,” said Coral Gables Police Officer Kelly Denham.

Police said the perpetrator ran toward the car with an accomplice inside but did not get in.

“Both fled in different directions, one northbound and one southbound on Orduna,” said Denham. “The vehicle fled southbound, the subject ran northbound.”

The homeowner said he fired two shots to scare the duo away.

Area residents were shocked to hear about the incident.

“I find it petrifying, like, this whole situation,” said a woman who lives nearby.

Police said the subject was later spotted near the Riviera Country Club a few blocks away, forcing police to set up a perimeter of up to eight blocks and use their K-9s and SWAT team.

“We immediately established a perimeter around the last known location,” said Denham. “The subject was later spotted traveling north, so we moved the perimeter north to Blue Road.”

The homeowner said he’s unsure whether or not the teen was armed.

Investigators advised nearby residents to remain indoors during this active search.

Just before 6:45 p.m., police confirm they had the teen in custody.

Police have not specified whether or not his accomplice was also apprehended. The vehicle he was driving is a silver 2017 or 2018 Nissan Altima.

If you have any information that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

