Teen hurt in triple shooting that left man dead in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A triple shooting has left one man dead and two others injured, including a teenager, in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a home along Northwest 116th Street near Seventh Avenue, just after 11 p.m., Sunday.

Detectives said there was a gathering at a house in the area when several people approached and opened fire. Those who were inside of the home returned fire.

“We don’t know if the subjects are injured themselves,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “They were determined on what their goal was, and obviously, they achieved it.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported three victims to the hospital.

“The 20-year-old, unfortunately, is deceased. He succumbed to his injuries due to the gunshot wounds,” said Zabaleta.

The deceased 20-year-old was later identified as Jamal Pieze, his father confirmed to 7News. He is survived by his young daughter.

Pieze was interviewed in a 7News story from 2015 when he was shot seven times while he was a student at Miami Jackson Senior High School.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm while a 13-year-old was shot in the head.

“The focus on this case is the fact that a 13-year-old that was sitting inside of a residence, getting ready to go to school the next day, was shot in the head,” said Zabaleta.

Monday afternoon, police said the teen remains in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit in critical but stable condition.

His grandfather told 7News that he’s alert and even responding to questions.

“He has responded to all of the questions that they’ve asked him at the hospital,” the boy’s grandfather said through a translator.

The 21-year-old has since been released from the hospital.

“When you’re having a gathering, there’s multiple people there, obviously,” Zabaleta said, “so it’s hard to tell so early in the investigation who the target was.”

Police continue to investigate but believe there were three subjects involved in the shooting.

7News cameras captured several emergency vehicles blocking the road.

“We do have three individuals that we consider armed and dangerous,” Zabaleta added. “Before they strike somebody else, we want the community to come forward and give us information, so we can locate them and detain them.”

The two other victims have not yet been identified.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.