Teen cyclist killed in trooper-involved crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old bicyclist was killed after he was struck by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday night.

According to FHP, the on-duty trooper was driving westbound on Killian Parkway when he struck the cyclist crossing the road.

The cyclist, identified as Angel Lopez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trooper, identified as 36-year-old Aliek Sierra, made headlines back in 2013 when he helped a woman give birth to a baby girl on the side of the Dolphin Expressway near Northwest 57th Avenue.

Sierra was not hurt in Friday’s crash.

Killian Parkway was temporarily shut down while authorities conducted their investigation. It has since reopened.

