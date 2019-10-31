Teen charged in student brawl at Coconut Creek High School that injured 1

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been charged with aggravated battery after, police said, he fought with another student at Coconut Creek High School during school hours, sending the other teen to the hospital.

Fifteen-year-old Shajay Weir sat in juvenile court to face his charges, Friday afternoon.

According to Coconut Creek Police, the fight broke out in one of the hallways at the school, located at 1400 NW 44th St., at around 12:30 p.m., Thursday.

Cellphone video captured Weir, seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark colored shorts, exchanging blows with the other student, seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt and red pants.

The video then shows the two students trading punches until Weir body slammed the other teen, later identified as Chris Williams, knocking him unconscious.

“He picked him up and just dropped him,” witness John Jenkins said. “I see blood everywhere, all on the floor in a pile. It was messed up.”

Weir is seen throwing several more blows while the student lay on the ground bleeding from his head.

Shortly after, police said school resource officers broke up the fight and arrested Ware. He now faces aggravated assault charges and is behind bars at the Juvenile Assessment Center.

“We are all friends, but those don’t get along, and so they just got into it,” Jenkins said.

Classmates and parents reacted to the fight video, Friday.

“It was just sad,” a mother said. “When I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s so dangerous.'”

“When I seen him get slammed on his head, it didn’t look like he got slammed on his head,” said student Tahmari Omeally. “It looked like he actually hit his shoulder, so I was kind of shocked.”

Police said that what landed Weir in jail was not the initial fighting but the body slam and subsequent punches.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue paramedics took Williams to Northwest Medical Center, and police said he was alert and conscious during transport.

Williams has since been released from the hospital.

“He’s recovering,” Jenkins said. “He got 10 stitches in his head. He’s OK. I hope he’s OK.”

School officials said the Broward school district is investigating the incident.

“We’re all his friends, but them two, they don’t get along, so they just, you know, got into it,” Jenkins said.

Ware is set to spend 21 days in jail.

His next court hearing is on Nov. 20.

