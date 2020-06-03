Teen accused of accidentally killing 15-year-old in Miami to be tried as adult

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 17-year-old accused of accidentally shooting and killing a teenager in Miami will be tried as an adult.

Thalys Oliveira, who was originally charged as a juvenile with manslaughter because the crime happened when he was 17, appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

According to police, he accidentally shot and killed 15-year-old Arya Gray on May 12.

The shooting happened inside an apartment near Northeast 10th Avenue and 78th Street.

Gray was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

