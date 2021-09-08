SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An electric eel underwent surgery at Zoo Miami.

Tesla, a 17-year-old eel from Peru, developed several growths that needed to be removed.

Electric eels can generate up to 800 volts of electricity through their bodies so the team performing the surgery had to gear up in special insulated gloves and nets.

They used anesthesia to knock Tesla out before they successfully removed the growths on Tuesday.

The Animal Health team said the eel is in good health overall and recovering well.

The team is now awaiting lab results to determine what is causing the growths.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.