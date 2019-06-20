Target looking to fill nearly 100 jobs at new Miami Beach store

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Target is looking to hire approximately 100 employees for their Miami Beach store set to open in less than two months.

The company will be hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 21 through June 23 at the Marriott Miami Biscayne Bay, located at 1633 North Bayshore Drive.

The company’s first small-format store in Miami, located at 1045 Fifth Street, will open its doors on Aug. 18.

The store is designed to cater to an area where a full-sized Target would not fit.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply ahead of the job fair here, but walk-ins are also welcome.

