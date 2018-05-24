Tampa officer pays entire vet bill for homeless man’s dog

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida police officer came across a homeless man with his dog and, instead of simply giving the man money, the officer took both of them to a veterinarian and paid the entire bill.

According to a Facebook post by Vets4Pets Charitable Clinic, Tampa Police officer Bart Wester was driving in Downtown Tampa when he pulled up next to the homeless man, who was panhandling with his dog, Karma.

“Instead of arresting the homeless man, Officer Wester put he and Karma in his police car and drove them to Vets4Pets,” the Vets4Pets Facebook post said.

Wester paid for the entire vet bill.

“We were just informed that Officer Wester has been with the Tampa Police Department for over 10 years and does special things like this all the time!” wrote Vets4Pets.

