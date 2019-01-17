Tamarac man accused of recruiting child porn victim through Fortnite

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A Tamarac man has been arrested after he was accused of recruiting a child for pornographic purposes through the popular online game Fortnite.

According to the Florida Attorney General’s Office, 41-year-old Anthony Gene Thomas was charged with 22 counts of child pornography and other charges for unlawful sex with a minor.

“This case is disturbing not only because it involves child pornography but also because a popular online game was used to communicate with the victim,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “We have reason to believe there could be additional victims, and I am asking anyone with information about the recruiting of minors for child pornography, or any other type of sexual exploitation, to call law enforcement immediately.”

Investigators said a co-conspirator first contacted the 17-year-old victim and develop a relationship with them. Afterward, they would introduce the victim to Thomas, who would then manipulate them with gifts and a cellphone so they could communicate directly.

Officials said Thomas and the co-conspirator then brought the victim to Broward County and engaged in sexual activity with the victim.

The victim’s parents then called police and reported the teen missing. Police recovered the teen and law enforcement eventually arrested Thomas after a search warrant unveiled photos and videos of the victim.

Officials also wanted to use the arrest as a warning to parents and children.

“Parents need to know that predators will use any means possible to target and exploit a child,” Moody said. “I am asking parents and guardians to please make sure you know who your children meet online and talk to them about sexual predators.”

Authorities believe there may be as many as 20 victims.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

