Swim instructor allegedly molests children during practice in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, molested two 9-year-old girls during practice at a Homestead pool.

Daniel Diaz-Mejia, 20, worked as a swimming instructor at a pool, located in the area of Southwest 280th Street and 163rd Avenue.

He was arrested Tuesday night after two children told their mother they were fondled by Diaz-Mejia during their swim practice.

According to the arrest report, Diaz-Mejia admitted to the allegations and was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child.

He is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond.

