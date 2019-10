SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Sweetwater city leaders held a haunted house for their residents.

Commissioners and Sweetwater Police officers scared people who attended the event, Wednesday.

They, along with Mayor Orlando Lopez, hosted the house for people of all ages and toned down the shock value with a “not so spooky tour” catered to children with special needs.

