SW Miami-Dade cat owner discovers pet’s mutilated remains

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet owner is asking for answers after he found his beloved cat in pieces.

Southwest Miami-Dade resident Donald Knight said he was sickened when he made the gruesome discovery of the family pet on Friday.

“It sort of makes you sick when you first see it, or at least it did [for] me,” he said.

Knight showed a 7News crew the spot where he found Jeter, his black and white cat, in the area of Southwest 53rd Place and 78th Street.

“When I got out here, I could see the cat right out there,” he said. “He had been cut in two pieces, basically.”

Knight said Jeter showed up on their doorstep after Hurricane Wilma back in 2005 — and they’d been feeding him ever since.

Unfortunately, he disappeared on Thursday. While they were putting up fliers in their neighborhood, Friday afternoon, a delivery man pointed Knight in the right direction

“Apparently he had been dead for a while, because you could smell it,” said Knight.

The heartbroken pet owner said he has no idea who would have done this to the innocent cat.

“No, it’s not the type of thing we would have expected,” he said.

Knight said his wife, who was closer to the cat, has lived in the area for more than 60 years, and she never experienced anything like this.

“She’s been very upset. She wouldn’t come out and talk to anybody about it,” he said.

The couple filed a police report. They are now asking for the public’s help, urging anyone who knows anything about what happened to Jeter to come forward so they can get justice.

“So, if I found out who did it, I would like to return the favor,” said Knight.

If you have any information on this case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.